Ben Stokes vs Harsha Bhogle: Netizens react over viral Twitter exchange

In the ongoing Twitter clash between Indian cricket commentator and journalist and England cricket team player Ben Stokes, the latter replies clarifying the cultural remarks towards his region—in connection with bowler Deepti Sharma running out England’s non-striker Charlie Dean.

In a series of tweets, Harsha called the British media’s approach towards the episode a "cultural thing." The tweet from Bhogle soon evoked fans and fellow fraternity members to comment over the scenario. Conversations that took place on Twitter involved "within the rules" and "against the spirit of the game."

it is a cultural thing. The English thought it was wrong to do so & because they ruled over a large part of the cricket world, they told everyone it was wrong. The colonial domination was so powerful that few questioned it. As a result,the mindset still is that what England (2/n) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2022

In his sharp counter tweet for Bhogle, Ben Stokes asked if it was right to put the entire culture under question over a particular incident.

Harsha … bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad? https://t.co/QNyY8K59kP — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

What about the rest of the worlds reaction to this particular incident?



England isn’t the only cricket playing nation who have spoken about the ruling . https://t.co/DlbqlbhSAT — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? https://t.co/m3wDGM7eU3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

My comments are on English culture being bought into this.. not the actual incident, let’s just make that clear 👌 https://t.co/pexXW9Z6pL — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra reacted over the viral tweets between fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle and Stokes, and wrote in reply to the England cricketer, "Not at all justifiable. But there’s a huge difference between Internet Trolls and prominent cricket voices, for they have the power and also, the responsibility to set the narrative."

Not at all justifiable. But there’s a huge difference between Internet Trolls and prominent cricket voices, for they have the power and also, the responsibility to set the narrative. https://t.co/655SebQ0YC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2022

Although there were many trolls and memes over the Twitter exchange, a few supported Ben Stokes expressing love towards him and his game!

