Ben Stokes vs Harsha Bhogle: Netizens react over viral Twitter exchange

In the ongoing Twitter clash between Indian cricket commentator and journalist and England cricket team player Ben Stokes, the latter replies clarifying the cultural remarks towards his region—in connection with bowler Deepti Sharma running out England’s non-striker Charlie Dean.
In a series of tweets, Harsha called the British media’s approach towards the episode a "cultural thing." The tweet from Bhogle soon evoked fans and fellow fraternity members to comment over the scenario. Conversations that took place on Twitter involved "within the rules" and "against the spirit of the game."
In his sharp counter tweet for Bhogle, Ben Stokes asked if it was right to put the entire culture under question over a particular incident.
Meanwhile, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra reacted over the viral tweets between fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle and Stokes, and wrote in reply to the England cricketer, "Not at all justifiable. But there’s a huge difference between Internet Trolls and prominent cricket voices, for they have the power and also, the responsibility to set the narrative."
Here's how Twitterati reacted:
Trolls!
Although there were many trolls and memes over the Twitter exchange, a few supported Ben Stokes expressing love towards him and his game!