Ahmedabad Man Seeks Divorce, Blames Wife's Stray Dog For His Erectile Dysfunction & Mental Stress | AI Generated Image

Citing cruelty, a 41-year-old man has moved to the Gujarat High Court for a divorce from his wife. He claims that his wife frequently brought stray dogs into their home and even made them share a bed with them. The HC is scheduled to hear his appeal on December 1.

The Christian couple married in Ahmedabad in 2006. In his plea, he claimed that he had "immense physical and mental distress" as a result of his wife's practice of bringing stray dogs into their home. One of the dogs used to lie on their bed, bark whenever it went near her, and even bite him once, according to his petition.

The petition states that the dogs bit other residents, created unhygienic conditions, and caused the couple to be ostracised. Frequent complaints supposedly resulted in repeated police summons, causing the husband severe distress.

He goes on to say that the wife made him cook and clean for the dogs, and that the dogs would attack him during arguments because they were protective of her. According to reports, one dog bit him when he attempted to sleep next to his wife and insisted on sleeping on their bed.

An April Fool's joke orchestrated by the wife via a radio station, in which he was falsely accused of infidelity, is another basis for divorce. He claims that friends and coworkers publicly humiliated him as a result of the widely reported practical joke.

Meanwhile, all accusations have been refuted by the wife. She informed the family court that she never picked up stray dogs and that her husband brought the pets home since he worked for a trust that took care of stray animals.

A Division Bench made up of Justices Sangeeta K. Vishen and Nisha M. Thakore asked both parties to consider an out-of-court solution on November 11.

The husband is offering Rs 15 lakh in alimony, claiming that the marriage is irretrievably dissolved. His wife requested Rs 2 crore, and her lawyer pointed out that the husband's family should provide a fair payment because they own a resort overseas. The issue will now be discussed on December 1.