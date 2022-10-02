e-Paper Get App
Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya Rai trends on Twitter; fans praise her as 'Nandini'

Fans commented at the actress' role in the just-released film and said, "Aishwarya Rai is born to play Nandini."

Fans commented at the actress' role in the just-released film and said, "Aishwarya Rai is born to play Nandini."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
The Mani Ratnam film is already in theatres near you, as it released this Friday. It seems like several people rushed into theatres to catch a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beautiful looks. Her much anticipated performance as 'Nandini' from the novel Ponniyin Selvan was loved by the audience.

Even days after the release, Twitterati were seen tweeting and talking about Aish's grace in the film named upon the adapted writing. Fans commented at the actress' role in the just-released film and said, "Aishwarya Rai is born to play Nandini."

Check a few reactions, right here:

article-image

