Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya Rai trends on Twitter; fans praise her as 'Nandini'

The Mani Ratnam film is already in theatres near you, as it released this Friday. It seems like several people rushed into theatres to catch a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beautiful looks. Her much anticipated performance as 'Nandini' from the novel Ponniyin Selvan was loved by the audience.

Even days after the release, Twitterati were seen tweeting and talking about Aish's grace in the film named upon the adapted writing. Fans commented at the actress' role in the just-released film and said, "Aishwarya Rai is born to play Nandini."

Check a few reactions, right here:

And finally I watched PS-1 last night and realised #AishwaryaRai is timeless ✨

What a beauty 😍 pic.twitter.com/q0nzHCKFy4 — mappymood | (@Purely_vibing) October 1, 2022

Yes I'm fall in love with ash 😌❤️what a expressions 👏🏻our pride actress 🔥#PonniyanSelvan #AishwaryaRai — TheRealPreyan🪂 (@msdpreyan17) October 2, 2022

#AishwaryaRai looked like a beautiful poetry in motion in ps-1 her screen presence,dialogue delivery and expressions were just amazing and her character was also so well written and she got into it with so ease just like a butter.



She is hell of an actress pic.twitter.com/ATTApvIRli — 𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐥 (@ohbaazigar) October 1, 2022