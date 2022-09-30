PS-I: Tamil actress Meena Sagar is jealous of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; here's why

Meena Sagar, popular for her TV episodes and Drishyam series, recently reacted to Mani Ratnam's new release, Ponniyin Selvan: I. While congratulating the cast and crew of the film, she took to reveal something that she had kept to herself forever.

Putting her heart out to her fans and followers, she mentioned about her dream of playing the character "Nandini," which is being performed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In an Instagram post where she dropped Aish's look from PSI, Meena wrote, "I can't keep it under wraps anymore...I' M JEALOUS!!" The post was further captioned to read, "For the 1st time in my life I'm feeling jealous of someone. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Because she got to play MY dream character NANDINI in PS1."

How did netizens react to this? Instagrammers gave a thumbs up to what the Tamil actress expressed. They opined that Meena could have played the role better, and some called her a 'perfect fit.'

Check reactions:

The film is already in theatres near you, as it released earlier today.

Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, both of which are jointly producing the film, stated that Karthi's role is of "a prince without a kingdom, the spy, the swashbuckling adventurer."

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is backed by Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies and Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions. Music maestro AR Rahman has provided the music with cinematography by Ravi Varman.