Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanks countries supporting Israel; Indians ask, 'Where is India?'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday extended his thanks to various countries for standing with Israel during the Israel Palestine violence.

Israel on Saturday slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, in a dramatic escalation that included bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp - most of them children - and pulverizing a high-rise that housed The Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and other media.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry in Gaza said that since Monday more than 140 Palestinians have been killed, including 40 children and 20 women, and about 1,000 others injured.

In a tweet, Netanyahu shared the emoticons of flags of all the countries that are supporting Israel and wrote, "Thank you for resolutely standing with Israel and supporting our right to self defense against terrorist attacks."