USA: Shooting in Bronx, New York; 5 people injured

At least five people were injured in a shooting in Bronx, New York, NBC reports citing the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The shooting occurred at around 9 p. m. local time on Saturday (01:00 GMT on Sunday) near a McDonald's restaurant in Claremont Village.

Four of the people injured in the shooting were able to walk to a nearby hospital by themselves, NYPD said.

An investigation is underway. There is currently no information on any possible suspects or the motif behind the shooting.

More details awaited.