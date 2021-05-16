World

Updated on

USA: Shooting in Bronx, New York; 5 people injured

By ANI

Representative image
Representative image
Photo: Unsplash/@hirmin

At least five people were injured in a shooting in Bronx, New York, NBC reports citing the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The shooting occurred at around 9 p. m. local time on Saturday (01:00 GMT on Sunday) near a McDonald's restaurant in Claremont Village.

Four of the people injured in the shooting were able to walk to a nearby hospital by themselves, NYPD said.

An investigation is underway. There is currently no information on any possible suspects or the motif behind the shooting.

More details awaited.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in