Israel-Palestine violence: US President Joe Biden affirms support to Israel; Twitterati call it 'shameful' and 'disgusting'

US President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his strong support for Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups.
The White House's official account on Twitter shared a tweet that says, "Today the President spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, and condemned these indiscriminate attacks against Israel."
Biden also spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and discussed the violence in Gaza, in which he called for Hamas, the authority's rival, to stop firing rockets into Israel.
It was the first phone call between the two leaders since Biden assumed office.
The tweet by The White House informing about Biden's call with Palestinian President says, "The President also spoke with Palestinian Authority President Abbas and conveyed a commitment to strengthening the U.S.-Palestinian partnership. They discussed a shared desire for Jerusalem to be a place of peaceful coexistence for all faiths and backgrounds."
At least 139 people, including 39 children and 22 women, have been killed and 950 more injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.
Biden's tweets and words pledging support to Israel have upset a lot of people across the globe who are now taking to Twitter to condemn him. Several people are criticising the fact that during such a situation Biden chose to side with powerful Israel instead of Gaza, which is getting destroyed by Israel.
Here's what the conversation on Twitter looks like. Have a look.
With inputs from ANI.
