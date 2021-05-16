Israel-Palestine violence: US President Joe Biden affirms support to Israel; Twitterati call it 'shameful' and 'disgusting'

US President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his strong support for Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups.

