 Israel Attack: Hamas Terrorists Shoot Dog, Invade House To Set It On Fire; Bodycam Video Surfaces
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, a video showing Hamas terrorists entering Kibbutz Kissufim in Israel has surfaced online. The clip was recorded on a bodycam and showed chilling visuals of at least two terrorist men invading the premises and setting it on fire.

A dog guarding the residential area tried to chase and scare the armed men, however, it was mercilessly shot during the confrontation. After killing the dog, they entered the home of an Israeli family and checked it out. One of them was seen opening the refrigerator and taking out a bottle from there, while another set the premises ablaze. The house seemed uninhabited in the video clip.

Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

More about Israel-Hamas war

"Israel is at war...Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake," Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recent statement. Earlier, on October 7, the region declared war against the Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas.

This led to mass destruction and loss of lives. Reportedly, the death toll counted over 700 in Israel and more than 500 in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel informed of calling up 300,000 army reservists for its 'Swords of Iron' campaign.

In an update on the tense situation, Hamas has reportedly offered to have "talks or discussions over truce" with Israel, according to a report in Reuters.

