‘ISKCON wale andar se PORN wale hain': Comedian Surleen Kaur panned for 'anti-Hindu' stand-up act from 2019 on Twitter

Actress and stand-up comedian Surleen Kaur has been panned on Twitter for her 2019 act called ‘Kamasutra Sahi Hai’. The act was a part of Comedy Studio and was hosted by Balraj Syal and Kangana Sharma.
In the video shared online, Kaur speaks about the porn ban in India. However, the opening line by her which states, “Beshak hum sab ISKCON wale hain, par andar se sab porn wale hain,” has drawn flak on the micro blogging site.
Surleen’s act has been called out for being ‘anti-Hindu’.
A Twitter user wrote, "What NONSENSE is this being spouted against Hindu religion in the name of "comedy"? Look at what this woman Surleen Kaur says about Iskcon and to top it the idiоtic crowd whistling at lame jokes peppered with insults coz its "cool"."
Another commented, "Market is filled with these cheap shot comedians. Go anywhere...If the audience is enjoying without objecting to a single content. What future do you see..."
“These stand - ups think path to glory & fame lies in the villification of #hindus with an audience of nincompoops who think they are cool & have arrived !!!,” added another.
For those unversed, ISKCON stands for International Society for Krishna Consciousness. Founded in 1966 in New York, the organisation aims to spread their love for Lord Krishna.
The video was shared on YouTube in 2019 by Shemaroo Comedywalas and has over 1.5 million views.
Surleen who is best known for her stint in Punjabi web-series Sleepless Nights as Lead Lady ,Comedy High School for discovery Jeet and Aadat Se Majboor which aired on SAB TV.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)