ISKCON goes online amid coronavirus outbreak, urges devotees to stay home

In Mumbai, Radha Gopinath Temple is serving free lunch packets daily for 700 volunteers to Municipal wards. ISKCON temple in Delhi is currently distributing 1 lakh meals in the afternoon and evening to daily wage workers. Plans are afoot to increase meals to 5 lakh persons in due course of time with the help of donations from devotees.”

Gauranga Das, Director – Strategy & Collaborations - Govardhan Ecovillage (GEV) said, “We are supplying regularly lunch and dinner comprising of rice, dal and vegetables to at least 4000 villagers around GEV in Wada taluka near Mumbai especially to needy people along with the government officials on duty in the wake of the emergency arisen to fight the novel Coronavirus.”

“ISKCON family is widespread across the world and we are trying to reach out to all devotees across the globe to extend our support. We are launching our website this week “ISKCON Coronavirus Resource Centre” which will connect devotees all across the world to assist in this COVID-19 situation. This website will have a dashboard of Reported cases of COVID-19 in ISKCON Community, Confirmed cases, Suspected cases and departed soul due to COVID-19,” along with a session "Donate for Covid-19 victim" where devotees all across the globe can donate at their own free will and the funds can be used for the devotees fighting Covid-19 battle all across the globe" added Gauranga Das.

Dr. B. C. Shah – Director of 'Hare Krsna' TV Channel said, “Ours is a satellite licensed 24X7 television channel dedicated to connecting viewers to almighty. During these difficult days, Hare Krsna TV is providing soul cooling music, mesmerizing dhuns, motivational programs by Gauranga Das, Gaura Gopal Das, Jay Shetty, and others. Since we don’t entertain ads on our TV channels devotees can enjoy uninterrupted programs.”

Radha Krishna Das, Administrative Advisor – Annamrita said, “Now amongst this COVID-19 situation Annamrita has taken challenge to serve nutritious lunch to doctors, nurses and para medical staff various hospitals and all the employees in 24 municipal wards in Mumbai every day through our dedicated staff following WHO guidelines. We are also providing “khichdi” (rice and Dal) to families in slums across Maharashtra and also to construction workers and their families in Mumbai. Every day around 5000 hospital staff, 15,000 municipal employees and 10000 casual workers and slum residents are given Annamrita’s khichadi."

Dr. Ajay Sankhe, Director Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute which is founded by devotees of ISKCON said, “We have begin ICU and Isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients at Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi - Tembha Hospital (Municipal Hospital), Mira Bhayander in coordination with Municipal Commissioner of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra. We are currently handling 47 patients including 13 COVID-19 positive patients. We have started collecting samples through our Pathology Partner - ‘Apoorva Diagnostics’ which is a NABL approved lab. The samples are collected at reasonable charges and then sent to the ICMR approved labs for processing.