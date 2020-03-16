Coronavirus in Mumbai: For a short time we used distilled cow urine as a sanitiser, it has anti-bacterial power, says ISKCON

Now, it must be mentioned that this is not the usual practice followed by the temple. ISKCON or the International Society for Krishna Consciousness has been using an alcohol-based conventional sanitiser for the most part.

"On Sunday we ran out. There is a huge quantity that we need for the temple and we did not have enough of the alcohol-based sanitisers," explains Parijata Devi Dasi of the ISKCON Communications team.

While the restaurant within the temple premises had sanitiser, the supply at the two main desks had run out, she told The Free Press Journal.

She explained that while the medical team was looking out for more the temple authorities decided to use distilled Goark (cow urine) as a temporary replacement.

"For a short time we used distilled cow urine. It is a disinfectant and has anti-bacterial properties," she explains.

This she explains, was not a typical measure. ISKCON had been using the normal alcohol-based sanitiser earlier, and after replenishing their supply on Sunday afternoon, reverted to it.

"By afternoon our medical team could procure bottles of sanitiser. Because it was Sunday, it was difficult to get. I think our challenge was the volume," she adds.