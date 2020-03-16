Photo

From thermometer guns to queues at Kasturba hospital: How is Mumbai coping with coronavirus pandemic

By FPJ Web Desk

The number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra went to 37 on Monday.

Tourists wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at Gateway of India in Mumbai
PTI Photo

The total number of patients to test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra has gone up to 37 on Monday, the most for any state in the country.

In Maharashtra, Pimpri-Chinchwad has the most 9 cases, Pune 7, Mumbai 6, Nagpur 4, Yawatmal 2, Kalyan 3, Navi Mumbai 2, while Raigad, Thane, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad have reported one case each.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked all licenced hoarding owners to display messages till March 25, starting from Monday, on fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The directive was issued by BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Those disobeying the directive will have their hoarding licences cancelled, the directive warned.

Mumbai has around 1,200 licences.

"COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Against this backdrop, it is need of the hour that an intense awareness campaign be undertaken to minimise the spread of the coronavirus," read the BMC's letter.

It said messages on such hoardings will strengthen efforts of the BMC and state government to fight the outbreak.

From thermometer guns to queues at Kasturba hospital, here is Mumbai coping with coronavirus pandemic in pictures:

Police officers at Kasturba hospital
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Queue outside Kasturba hospital
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Closed mall in Mumbai
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Health Minister Rajesh Tope at Kasturba Hospital
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Hawker wearing a mask
Photo by BL Soni
Thermometer guns are used by the security personnel to check the temperature of the visitors outside the Bombay Stock Exchange, in Mumbai on Monday.
ANI Photo
Railway staffs wash blankets at a laundry, in Mumbai
ANI Photo
Tourists wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at Gateway of India in Mumbai
PTI Photo
A woman wears a protective mask, in view of coronavirus pandemic, as she shops at Colaba Causeway Market in Mumbai
PTI Photo

(With inputs from Agencies)

