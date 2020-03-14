Coronavirus spreads its wings over Mumbai: How Maximum City is putting its mask on

On Saturday, two persons who had recently returned from Dubai were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal city on Saturday, a senior official said.

It took the number of confirmed cases in the state to 22.

Earlier, in a drastic step to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government ordered closure of cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday midnight.

Making the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 from midnight on Friday.

Wherever possible, companies should allow employees to work from home in view of coronavirus threat, he said.

Thackeray announced that schools in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas will remain shut till further orders.

However, the SSC exams in those schools will continue as per schedule, he said.

From closed schools to people flocking to buy masks, here is Mumbai in pictures after coronavirus outbreak: