 'Isi Naag Ne Kaata, Jaldi Se Ilaaj Kar Do': Man Captures Cobra Which Bit Him, Takes It To Hospital In A Box In UP's Lakhimpur; VIDEO Viral
The snake entered Hariswaroop's house and bit him on the hand. He quickly wrapped a cloth tightly around his hand, found a box to catch the snake, and locked it inside.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Man Captures Cobra Which Bit Him, Takes It To Hospital In A Box In UP's Lakhimpur | X

Lakhimpur: In a bizarre incident, a man arrived at the hospital in a state of panic after being bitten by a venomous cobra in Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. Remarkably, the man also managed to catch the snake, pack it in a plastic box, and take it along with him to the hospital. Upon arrival, he showed the snake to the doctors and informed them that this was the snake that had bitten him, urgently requesting treatment. A video of the man holding the snake while sitting on the hospital bed has gone viral on social media.

The man has been identified as Hariswaroop Mishra (40), and the people at the hospital were calling him "Pandit Ji." He is a resident of the Sampoorna Nagar Police Station area. The incident occurred on Friday (August 23), when he was bitten by the cobra. After being bitten, Hariswaroop caught the snake, locked it in a box, and took it alive to the hospital. He rushed inside the hospital, screaming, "Isi naag ne kaata, jaldi se ilaaj kar do!" (This is the snake that bit me, treat me quickly).

Those present at the hospital praised the man's courage in catching the snake that had bitten him and securing it in the box. In the video, a person can be heard saying, "Very good, very good, bahut accha," and asking his name, to which he replies, "My name is Hariswaroop Ramchandra Mishra." The person then says, "Arey, Pandit Ji, chha gaye yaar tum toh. Aur koi aadmi yeh kaam kar nahi sakta." (Wow, Pandit Ji, you've become a hero. No one else could have done this.)

Hariswaroop showed his hand where the snake had bitten him and explained that he immediately caught the snake after being bitten. The hospital authorities recorded the video, which is now circulating on social media. In the video, a hospital staff member can be seen preparing an injection to administer to the patient. Seeing the snake helped the doctors quickly determine the appropriate treatment and antidote required to counter the venom. Thanks to timely and accurate treatment, Hariswaroop is now reported to be out of danger.

article-image

Reports indicate that the snake entered Hariswaroop's house and bit him on the hand. He quickly wrapped a cloth tightly around his hand, found a box to catch the snake, and locked it inside. After showing the snake to the doctors at the hospital, it was reportedly released into the wild once his treatment was completed.

