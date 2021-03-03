'Is Netflix Down?': Irked users take to Twitter to complain about error code 'NSES-500'

On Wednesday, OTT streaming platform Netflix apparently crashed for thousands of users in the UK and other countries, including India. Users complained that they were getting a connection error and NSES-500 error code on their screens while trying to watch content on the streaming service.
A few frustrated users even took to Twitter to complain about the same and asked Netflix to clarify if it was an internal issue.
"@netflix I’m getting an error code NSES-500. Is there anything I can do to rectify it or is it something happening your end?" asked a user.
Another tweeted: "Is @netflix down? Error code - NSES-500? anyone else got this issue?"
Meanwhile, Netlix's official Twitter handle for tech issues -@Netflixhelps - shared an article to help irked users.
It says that the error typically points to a network connectivity issue that is preventing your device from reaching the Netflix service.
