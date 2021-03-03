Netflix's line up for 2021: From Taapsee Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba' to Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' - check out full list

Chaitanya Tamhane's award-winning film "The Disciple", Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey-starrer "Haseen Dillruba" and Kartik Aaryan's "Dhamaka" are among the 13 feature length titles that Netflix announced on Wednesday under its 'See What's Next India' slate for the year 2021.

The films will join new and returning series, documentaries, and comedy specials that the streamer announced in what is being seen as its biggest line-up.

"The Disciple", produced by Vivek Gomber of "Sir" fame, is Tamhane's second feature film. The movie, which focuses on a classical musician in Mumbai, has Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron onboard as an executive producer.

The Marathi feature was also the only film in two decades from India to be selected for a European film gala's main competition at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival where it won the best screenplay award.

Talking about the role of streamers in redefining the film watching experience, Gomber said the exposure to diverse genres and languages has led the audience to accept different stories.

"Today the audience is used to watching all kinds of cinema, French, German, Spanish, which helps the filmmakers as you're not limited by the language you choose to tell your film your film in. It's liberating to have that kind of diversity and support. When we made 'Court', we were lucky to get a theatrical. It takes a lot to get your film there," the actor-producer said in a virtual press conference.