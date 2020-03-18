Is it safe to have sex during coronavirus outbreak? Twitter replies to microbiologist's tweet will kill you

The coronavirus outbreak which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the fag end of 2019, has become a pandemic and has claimed lives of 7,992 people and infected 199,083 worldwide so far. China, Italy and Iran are the countries most affected due to COVID-19. However, precautions are being taken worldwide to contain its spread.

Amidst the deadly pandemic, social media users seem to take relief in funny memes, jokes and songs based on the virus.

Meanwhile, microbiologist Susanna Harris' tweet giving sexual advice in the times of pandemic has gone viral on the internet. Harris, a PhD candidate at UNC-Chapel Hill, tweeted on Tuesday: "I keep getting people asking me if the coronavirus can be spread through sexual contact even if there is no exchange of air or touching of faces. If you can get this accomplished from 6 feet away, congratulations to both of you."