'Is COVID over?': Twitter reacts as tourists flock Lonavala's Bhushi dam amid relaxations in restrictions

As COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed in Maharashtra, tourists were seen overcrowding at Lonavala's Bhushi's dam on Saturday.
In a video, people were not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as almost everyone was not wearing a mask along with no social distancing, despite police personnel being deployed at picnic spots to control the tourists and make them follow COVID guidelines.
The increase in the number of tourists can pose a challenge to the state government to ensure adhering of COVID protocol by the visitors amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus infections.
Massive footfall of people in hill stations in the northern states over the last few weeks has posed a threat of third wave of COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday warned of nullifying the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with while referring to the recent incidents of overcrowding at hillstations in Manal, Shimla, Mussourie and markets in Delhi, Mumbai.
Watch Video:
Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra government had directed the state police to keep strict vigilance and to make sure that COVID19 guidelines are strictly implemented at tourist places.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said, "For tourist places, police have been asked to make sure that COVID19 guidelines are strictly implemented".
Twitterati were concerned as social distancing went for a toss and visitors flocked in groups without wearing a mask. In the video, one police personnel too was seen wearing a mask inappropriately.
One twitter user wrote, "Inspector himself is not wearing a mask. Also, to all those who are busy enjoying their vacation I have only one question to you, is COVID over?". While another questioned, "why risk your and others life?".
Here's how Twitter reacted:
While some reacted with memes, have a look:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)