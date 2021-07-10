'Is COVID over?': Twitter reacts as tourists flock Lonavala's Bhushi dam amid relaxations in restrictions

As COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed in Maharashtra, tourists were seen overcrowding at Lonavala's Bhushi's dam on Saturday.

In a video, people were not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as almost everyone was not wearing a mask along with no social distancing, despite police personnel being deployed at picnic spots to control the tourists and make them follow COVID guidelines.

The increase in the number of tourists can pose a challenge to the state government to ensure adhering of COVID protocol by the visitors amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus infections.

Massive footfall of people in hill stations in the northern states over the last few weeks has posed a threat of third wave of COVID-19. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday warned of nullifying the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with while referring to the recent incidents of overcrowding at hillstations in Manal, Shimla, Mussourie and markets in Delhi, Mumbai.

Watch Video: