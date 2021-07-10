'COVID-19 is not over yet': As tourists throng Himachal Pradesh, CM Jairam Thakur has a message for visitors

As a major influx of tourists are moving to hills in search of some much-needed respite, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday appealed to tourists to follow COVID-19 norms.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Thakur said, "We are concerned about the number of tourists coming to the State. Tourists are welcome here but I appeal to them to follow COVID-19 norms."

"We need to save the tourism industry also. I held a virtual meeting with districts officials and directed them to monitor and regulate the crowd. COVID19 is not over yet. Hotels are being asked to follow SOPs," he added.

Tourists have been thronging hills as the heatwave has hit the plains and the second wave of COVID-19 seeing a significant decline in the country, although the gross violation of Covid appropriate behaviour by the visitors was accounted for in Haridwar on Friday.

While medical experts say that the nation is not yet out of the woods, some defiant tourists believe otherwise.