 iPhone 17 On Sale: Chaos Erupts Among Massive Gatherings Outside Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi And Bengaluru; Visuals Inside
Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
iPhone 17 On Sale: Chaos Erupts Among Massive Gatherings Outside Apple Stores In Mumbai, Delhi And Bengaluru; Visuals Inside | X @ANI / PTI

Apple has released the sale of its newly launched iPhone 17 series in India, and as anticipated, customers are gathering in huge numbers to buy the new additions. Though all the products in the 17 series are available on e-commerce platforms, people are still queuing up in large numbers outside the official Apple stores and resellers in India. In Mumbai, a scuffle was witnessed outside the BKC Apple store, and security had to intervene to clear the area.

PTI reported the incident in which a scuffle broke out between a few people due to the uncontrollable rush outside the Apple store at BKC. The chaos prompted intervention by security personnel who calmed the matter and cleared the area.

WATCH VIDEO:

Apple Store BKC, Mumbai

Several videos of people queued up outside the BKC Apple store in Mumbai are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, the staff members and the Apple officials can be seen warmly welcoming their first batch of customers with cheers and a countdown.

Apple Store, Saket, Delhi

Long queues of Apple buyers lined up outside Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Delhi, as the iPhone 17 series went on sale for the first time. Lines began forming at midnight, ahead of the store's opening at 8 AM.

Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru

Recently opened Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru is also witnessing crowd gatherings to buy the iPhone 17. People were seen queued up outside the Apple store in Bengaluru's Phoenix Mall Of Asia as the company begins its iPhone 17 series sale in India from today.

ALSO READ: Man Flaunts Newly Purchased Saffron-Coloured iPhone 17, Says, "I Am Muslim But I love Bhagwa."

Read Also
'I Am Muslim... But I Love Bhagwa Colour': Apple User Flaunts Newly Purchased Saffron-Coloured...
article-image

A viral video of one of the first buyers of the iPhone 17 at the Apple store in Delhi shows him praising the first time featuring 'cosmic orange' colour of the phone. The man, while expressing his happiness, said, "The Cosmic orange colour of the phone is looking amazing. I am a Muslim, but I love the bhagwa colour."

