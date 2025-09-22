Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma's Sister, Komal Sharma, Applauds Him For His Fiery Innings, Says 'He Will Soon Score Hundred' | X @Loyalsachfan10

Abhishek Sharma is being celebrated all over the world by Indian cricket fans for his over-the-top innings in the recently concluded India vs Pakistan match at the ongoing Asia Cup Super Fours. He scored 74 runs in just 39 balls and was also awarded the Player of the Match award. His mother and sister, Komal Sharma, attended the match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and also reacted to their loved one's valuable contribution to win the match.

Mother of Abhishek Sharma and sister Komal Sharma were seen on cloud nine while leaving the stadium. They were interviewed by the locals and their first reactions have now gone viral. Komal Sharma said that the momentum was set when Abhishek hit a six on the first ball of the Indian innings. While mother sarcastically said that we had a lot of fun when he hit six on the first ball. We all know to whom he hit the six; there's no need to take the bowler's name.

In another video posted by PTI, Komal Sharma expressed her happiness. She assured that Abhishek will surely make a hundred in upcoming matches. Here's what she said, "I am truly, truly proud today. Can't tell you what is this feeling. I can't express actually, and I think this is the third or the fourth match of the Asia Cup we have came and it was I always wanted to see the Pakistan versus India match and today we came and he did so well.

She added, "He is the man of the match. What else we can say, you can see on my face. We are super excited and super happy. He's gonna prove everybody that what kind of a player and talent he has."

When the interviewer asked Komal Sharma if she wants to give any message for her brother, she said, "Yes, he gonna do the 100 very soon, and he has already made us proud. We are just waiting for the century in this tournament, that's all"

Abhishek Sharma scored 74 runs, including 6 fours and 5 sixes and made a game changing partnership with Shubman Gill. India made a clinical 6-wicket-victory over Pakistan. Team India will now play their next super four match against Bangladesh on September 24.