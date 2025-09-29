 'Laath Maarke Nikale Jayenge': Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Lose His Position In ACC After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Fiasco
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Laath Maarke Nikale Jayenge': Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Lose His Position In ACC After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Fiasco

'Laath Maarke Nikale Jayenge': Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Lose His Position In ACC After Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Fiasco

In the drama that unfolded at the Dubai cricket stadium on Sunday, September 28, Naqvi walked out of the post-match presentation ceremony with the Asia Cup trophy.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Mohsin Naqvi. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

An Indian journalist has made a bold claim that Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi is likely to lose his position in the Asian Cricket Council following his embarrassing action after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025 final. In the drama that unfolded at the Dubai cricket stadium on Sunday, September 28, Naqvi walked out of the post-match presentation ceremony with the Asia Cup trophy.

Read Also
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Not Awarded Trophy After Refusing To Accept It From ACC...
article-image

Why did Mohsin Naqvi take away the trophy?

The Men In Blue were seen lying on the ground and scrolling on their phone, while Naqvi was left stranded on the podium during the presentation ceremony. Later, the players avoided taking the individual award and shaking hands with the ACC chief. Outraged by the behaviour of the players, the ACC chief reportedly left the stadium and took the trophy with him.

Mohsin Naqvi in focus during Asia Cup 2025

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband
Delhi Police Interrogate Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Students, Over 'Torture Room' & CCTV Evidence
Delhi Police Interrogate Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati, Accused Of Molesting 17 Students, Over 'Torture Room' & CCTV Evidence
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
FMGE 2025: Application Process For Eligibility Certificate Closes Today; Details Here
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra
Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra

Naqvi has been in the limelight throughout the tournament for his actions off the field. Suryakumar's side refused to shake hands with the opponents in both the group stage and the Super 4s encounter. This led to PCB chairman Naqvi complaining to the ICC about India and match referee Andy Pycroft's behaviour.

Naqvi didn't stop there as he posted some objectionable videos on X (formerly Twitter), mocking India by referencing Pakistan's claims of bringing down Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, which did not go down well with India.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill Mock Mohsin Naqvi With Imaginary...
article-image

Team India players mock Mohsin Naqvi on social media

With Team India failing to gettheir hands on trophy, the players decided to take matters in their own hands. The Indian squad took to social media to have the last laugh. Multiple players including Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma, posted victory photos on Instagram with digitally added trophy emojis, turning the moment into a viral trend

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dragging War Into Sports Exposes Desperation...': Mohsin Naqvi Makes Shocking Reply To PM Modi's...

'Dragging War Into Sports Exposes Desperation...': Mohsin Naqvi Makes Shocking Reply To PM Modi's...

'Laath Maarke Nikale Jayenge': Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Lose His Position In ACC After Asia Cup 2025...

'Laath Maarke Nikale Jayenge': Mohsin Naqvi Likely To Lose His Position In ACC After Asia Cup 2025...

Viral! Varun Chakravarthy Trolls Pakistan With Tea Cup Celebration After Not Receiving The Asia Cup...

Viral! Varun Chakravarthy Trolls Pakistan With Tea Cup Celebration After Not Receiving The Asia Cup...

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill Mock Mohsin Naqvi With Imaginary...

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill Mock Mohsin Naqvi With Imaginary...

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Slams India Over Alleged 'Disrespect' After Asia Cup Final Loss

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Slams India Over Alleged 'Disrespect' After Asia Cup Final Loss