'Dragging War Into Sports Exposes Desperation...': Mohsin Naqvi Makes Shocking Reply To PM Modi's Tweet After Stealing Asia Cup Trophy

Tensions between India and Pakistan have flared once again, but this time off the field. Folllowing INdia's Asia Cup triumph, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sent out a congratlualatory message in which he said, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi posted a statement by tagging PM Modi's post on platform X (formerly Twitter). Naqvi, while sharing PM Modi’s tweet, wrote, “If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan’s hands. No cricket match can rewrite that truth. Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game,” .

A Celebration Overshadowed by Politics

What should have been a moment of pure sporting glory turned into a politically affair in Dubai, where India clinched a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. Tilak Varma’s unbeaten half-century and Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul were the standout performances, sealing a memorable win for India. However, the joy onfield quickly escalated into tension.

The post-match presentation was marred by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s refusal to present the trophy following the actions of Team India players .

Officials from the Asian Cricket Council tried to calm the situation, suggesting Khalid Al Zarooni, vice-chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, as a neutral alternative to present the trophy. However, Naqvi refused to step aside, resulting in an hour-long delay.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) backed the team’s response. Secretary Devajit Saikia publicly stated that it would have been inappropriate to accept the trophy from someone who was “waging a war against the country,” reinforcing the players' decision as one rooted in principle rather than provocation.