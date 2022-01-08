Internet sensation Kili Paul grooves to super-hit song 'Saami Saami' from film 'Pushpa'; netizens react 'sahi hai yaar'

Instagram personality Kili Paul from Tanzania has been breaking the internet with his highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos on popular Bollywood songs. Recently, the social media star shared a video clip of himself lip-syncing and dancing to superhit song 'Saami Saami' from the 2021 blockbuster Telugu film 'Pushpa,' leaving his followers impressed yet again.

In the viral video, Paul can be seen flaunting his dance moves on the superhit song 'Saami saami' from the Allu Arjun starrer film.

"Saami saami is the banger in India. Love it. Pushpa song," he has captioned the video.

The post was an instant hit on the social media platform. So far it has attracted 173,025 likes and scores of comments with most of them applauding him for his dancing skills.

Paul often posts dancing and lip-syncing videos on Instagram. Several Bollywood celebrities have also shared his videos on their official Instagram handles. Check out some of his best liked videos here:

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 05:00 PM IST