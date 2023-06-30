 International Joke Day: Memes, Comedy Scenes From Films & More That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
International Joke Day: Memes, Comedy Scenes From Films & More That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

July 1 is celebrated as International Joke Day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Ready to take a laughter ride and experience LOL and ROLF moments? It's International Joke Day, the time to enjoy some light-hearted messages and enjoy life as the popular saying goes "Laughter is the best medicine." July 1 is celebrated as International Joke Day where people share jokes and funny messages with one another and spread happiness around.

From memes, jokes, and funny scenes from movies, here's everything you need to enjoy the amazing day.

When its tricky to decode new language but situation makes you laugh; WATCH

'Utha Le Re Deva' scene that inspired a hilarious meme

More memes that will tickle your laughter bones

And finally, some JOKES to celebrate International Joke Day

I tried to catch fog yesterday. Mist.

What's the best smelling insect? A deodor-ant

Why couldn't the bicycle stand up by itself? It was two tired.

Knock Knock.

Who's There? Dozen. Dozen who? Dozen anyone want to let me in?

Who's there? Isabel. Isabel who? Isabel not working?

