Instead of rape accused, newspaper publishes Russian President Putin's picture; Twitterati poke fun

To err is human, as they say.

The media industry holds a lot of responsibility. We relay news every second with utmost precision and careful consideration. However, even the media is prone to errors. Sometimes mistakes happens and the best one can do is to correct the fault, apologise and make sure that the mistake is not repeated.

Recently, in one such goof-up, the newspaper Indian Express made a hilarious blunder when they posted a wrong picture on the front page. In an article about the court proceedings in the rape case against journalist Varun Hiremath, they printed the picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A Twitter user pointed out this mistake on their account.