Is Elon Musk an alien? Here's definitive 'proof'

He's made it his life's mission to help people live on Mars and frequently appears to operate on a somewhat different mental plane. And while some would merely dub him eccentric, there might be a better explanation. Some on social media are now convinced that Musk is an alien - a theory that he appears to have confirmed repeatedly.
"The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there!" read a tweet by the SpaceX CEO on Monday. And while some were baffled, others felt the need to ask him yet again if he was an alien. "Obv," he responded. For those unfamiliar with urban lingo, that's the abbreviation for 'obviously'.
But this is not the first time that Elon Musk has spoken about aliens. On previous occasions he had paid homage to the work of his 'brethren', crediting aliens with the building of pyramids (obviously) and more. More recently, he took to Twitter making a made a strong case against their existence. "Strongest argument against aliens," he wrote in the caption sharing a graphic that showed the 'UFO picture resolution' remaining consistently low even as the 'camera resolution' continued to soar.
We feel compelled to mention here that this is exactly what an alien striving to stay hidden in plain sight would say. And while some would call his latest tweet sarcasm, can one really say with conviction that Elon Musk (or indeed any other person) is not an alien?