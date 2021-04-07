Is Elon Musk an alien? Here's definitive 'proof'

He's made it his life's mission to help people live on Mars and frequently appears to operate on a somewhat different mental plane. And while some would merely dub him eccentric, there might be a better explanation. Some on social media are now convinced that Musk is an alien - a theory that he appears to have confirmed repeatedly.

"The Earth is not flat, it’s a hollow globe & Donkey King lives there!" read a tweet by the SpaceX CEO on Monday. And while some were baffled, others felt the need to ask him yet again if he was an alien. "Obv," he responded. For those unfamiliar with urban lingo, that's the abbreviation for 'obviously'.