 VIDEO: Notorious Insta Influencer Gets 'Slapped' By Team Member For Trying To Push Him On Railway Track For Reel
VIDEO: Notorious Insta Influencer Gets 'Slapped' By Team Member For Trying To Push Him On Railway Track For Reel

The reel showed her doing summersaults on the railway premises in the presence of a man walking there with his suitcase. The man slapped her after he was about to fall on the tracks after she rammed into him during her energetic dance.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Seema Kanojiya dance reel |

An Instagram influencer identified as Seema Kanojiya, who faced police action and was made to apologise after her vulgar dance video from the platform of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) went viral last year, posted another video of creating a nuisance on the public premises. Days after she issued an apology letter to the railway police, she posted one more reel showing her dancing in a vulgar manner on a station platform. While the video could have been shot earlier itself, there were no clear details on such a premise. WATCH VIDEO:

Scripted video with her crew surfaces from railway platform

In the recent video that she posted on December 25, about ten days after her apology, she was seen dancing on a railway platform in front of a couple of male passengers. While uploading the clip online, she mentioned ensuring no problem being caused to commuters and wrote, "This is our team and this video is only for entertainment purposes."

While she fell on the floor amidst her energetic dance moves, she rammed into the person who slapped her for the act. However, the entire scene was staged and learned to be scripted by the influencer.

Seema's apology

In her sorry statement to the cops, she wrote, "I accept my mistake and I will never repeat such act in future." She further also urged her fans and followers to not make reels at railway platforms and inside trains as doing so without permission would be termed an offense and attract legal action.

