 Influencer Sarah Sarosh Apologises After Her 'Beauty Video' On Rape & Murder Case Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Beauty Influencer Sarah Sarosh | Instagram

Beauty influencer Sarah Sarosh released a reel on Instagram in which she insensitively commented on a rape and murder case without directly associating it with the recent incident from the Medical College in Kolkata. In her video, she was seen casually taking on her beauty and makeup routine, as in the audio, she narrated the rape and murder incident and said, "A friend of mine who went to college and completed her MBBS...one day she was sleeping and she was raped and killed on duty, within the hospital." As the video sparked outrage after going viral, Sarah apologised.

Watch video

Sarah pointed out that she removed the video from her page within five minutes of uploading it. She confessed the reason behind deleting the clip to the comments, which made her realise the "message is distasteful from my end."

Sharing more details on what made her reflect on rape and murder in a beauty video, she wrote, "I posted a reel yesterday which was shot 2 months ago with a voiceover on the current affairs of the rape & murder incident. While editing it I did not realise how tone deaf it would be for the audio and video to not sync... saw it as way to make more people TALK about the important matters at hand coz even posting a beauty video amongst these news wasn't feeling right."

Influencer Sarah Sarosh apologises

"I will not stop speaking about the case because it has truly shaken me up, but be very very mindful about how I put across news on my platform," she added in her apology note shared on her Instagram story, earlier on Thursday. The influencer shared an apology and clarified that the controversial video has been deleted. "I deeply apologise for my actions," she wrote while noting that, despite deleting the video, screen recordings of her deleted post continues to go viral.

