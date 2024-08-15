Kavita Kaushik SLAMS Influencer Sarah Sarosh For Insensitive Video On Kolkata Doctor's Rape & Murder Case

Former television actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik has spoken out against a recent video by social media influencer and YouTuber Sarah Sarosh. The video, which featured Sarah getting ready while discussing the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, was criticised for being tone-deaf and insensitive.

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, netizens slammed her and expressed their outrage. The backlash led Sarah to delete the video and issue an apology.

In response to the controversial video, Kavita took to her official X account and pointed out the difference between artists and influencers in handling sensitive topics. "The one major difference between an artist & an influencer is how they approach or react to sensitive topics. Artists work from the heart, while influencers... well, it's all about numbers," Kaushik wrote.

The one major difference between an Artist & an influencer is how they approach or react to Sensitive topics. Artists work from he heart, latter.... well for numbers, with numbers, it's all about numbers. https://t.co/BanjmTxYAH — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) August 15, 2024

Sarah issues apology

On Thursday (August 15), Sarah took to her Instagram story to apologise for the video. In her note, she wrote, "I posted a GRWM reel yesterday which was shot 2 months ago with a voiceover on the current affairs of the rape & murder incident. While editing it I did not realise how tone deaf it would be for the audio and video to not sync and saw it as a way to make more people TALK about the important matters at hand coz even posting a beauty video amongst these news wasn't feeling right."

The influencer added, "I deleted the video within the first 5 minutes of posting it coz the comments made me realise instantly that the messaging is distasteful from my end. I deeply apologise for my actions to all those who have come across the content through screen recordings of my deleted content being circulated on other platforms. I will not stop speaking about the case because it has truly shaken me up, but be very very mindful about how I put across news on my platform. Sincere apologies."

Sarah is a digital creator with 206K followers on Instagram. She had ranked 22nd on the Forbes Top 100 Digital Stars' 2023 list.