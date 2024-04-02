Influencer Prepares Rose Ice Cream With Snow, Eats It Like A Gola; Netizens Say 'Oh No...'

Witnessing a snowfall and playing with snow would still be a dream for many, especially Mumbaikars who live in a city with no severe winter. While touching snow and making balls out of it would be fun, little would you agree about eating it. We surely must note that hygiene matters when it comes to eating snow that people walk on - yes, of course!

Meanwhile, a video of an influencer doing something usual has surfaced online and taken hygiene for a toss. It showed Instagrammer Nayantara, better known by her username michelintaara, collecting some snow in her hands and dressing them up into great ice cream.

WATCH VIDEO

The video opened with a delectable glimpse of a gola-like ice cream which was pretty much self-made. No sooner, it captured her placing a rose syrup bottle in the serene snow-clad destination followed by her crafting her chilled bite. Step by step, she was seen preparing her snowy gola. She picked some snow from the hilly snow-clad space and shaped it into a beautiful ice cream that appeared like a rose.

Read Also Did you know Chole Bhature Ice Cream exists? Watch viral video

Closely vibing to the popular saying on life giving some lemons, she said, "When life gives you snow, make rose gola is the new When life gives you lemon shizz." As the reel went viral online and gathered around 9,00,000 views on Instagram, netizens couldn't stay calm about what she was doing. They reacted to how she not only prepared her chilled dessert but also happily consumed it.

People wondered what if somebody had urinated there alongside questioning hygiene as they all know it was a land that people stamped with her foot as they walked through it. "Didi......you never know...agr vha kisine susu kri thi," wrote an internet user as another commented, "Oh no, Hygiene's crying in the corner." A few even appreciated the snowy rose that she created artistically, but didn't wish to give it a try to soothe their tastebuds.

Regardless of whatever netizens said, her post caption further described her act and read, "This turned out aaaaaamaaaazing in taste. Just make sure you use only fresh snow and clean hands."