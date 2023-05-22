Did you know Chole Bhature Ice Cream exists? Watch viral video to know more | screengrab- Instagram

Fusion dishes have become common these days and most are quite bizarre. They mostly are combinations of your two favourite food dishes but served as a single dish combining both of them, like Old Monk Tea, Panipuri Ice cream and so on.

Chole bhature is a beloved dish, especially in North India. Recently, a bizarre video was posted on Instagram that caught the attention of netizens as it introduced a surprising twist to this classic favourite- chole bhature ice cream.

The reel, accompanied by the caption "Watch till the end," begins with a skilled individual expertly chopping a bhatura. As the video progresses, he adds chole, onion, carrot, and green chilli to batura. Cream is then poured into the mixture, which is blended together. Finally, the concoction is rolled into chole bhature ice cream rolls and garnished with more chole, onion, carrot, and green chilli. This culinary experiment has left many people feeling disgusted.

WATCH:

The video has garnered thousands of views and has elicited a strong negative response from viewers.

One person expressed, "It's so bad that I can smell it." Another referenced a famous dialogue from the movie Phir Hera Pheri, exclaiming, "Utha le re deva, utha le."

Look at a few more reactions of Instagram users to the Chole Bhature Ice Cream:

Some more comments of the netizens were, "The end is near", "Why Why Why Why" and "Disgusting."

