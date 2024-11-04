Indonesian Brothers Performing Retro Beat 'Chalte Chalte' Reminds Netizens Of Not SRK But Shin-Chan; Viral Video Tells You Why

Indonesians singing 'Chalte Chalte' in viral video | Restu Singgih Hanggara

Bollywood songs are enjoyed by not only Indians, but fans across the world. One such incident records two siblings from Indonesia vibing to the song 'Chalte Chalte'.

A video of two Indonesian brothers tuning into the Bollywood song 'Chalte Chalte' from Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai film 'Mohabbatein' has gone viral. It was shared on Instagram by Restu Singgih Hanggara of the Palembang city in Indonesia.

It records the elder brother singing and playing the guitar to the evergreen beat, while the younger one adds a different touch to the rendition by his musically impressive screaming.

Watch video

The video opened to show the elder brother seated on the floor and holding his guitar. The little musician was meanwhile, standing and expressing his cuteness. By the time, the other sibling could tune his guitar and strike the chords to the Hindi song, he was seen pouting and smiling adorably.

Also, the elder one didn't only play the guitar in a classic way. He also used the surface of the instrument to hit some tabla-like beats, making people point out that he managed to turn the guitar into a multipurpose tool, both tabla and guitar.

Tune into the original music video below

Shin-Chan?

The elder brother held a white guitar on his lap and tuned into the SRK song, reminding people of Shin-Chan and not the much-celebrated Bollywood actor. But why? You might be wondering what made people think of the cartoon character instead of getting transported the scenes of the film when the Indonesian music duo rendered the song. The answer was found in none other than their voice. Netizens suggested that the guitarist, who also sung the lyrics, had a voice similar to that of Shin-Chan.

"ShinChan and Himawari," read comments as people initially thought the younger sibling was a girl.

The video of the duo is now going viral on Instagram. It was uploaded on the social media platform on October 31. It has already hit more than eight lakh views and 55,000 likes.