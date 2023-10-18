 IndiGo's Singapore-Bengaluru Flight Makes U-Turn To Base After Airline Staff Forgets To Offload Luggage From Last Trip
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralIndiGo's Singapore-Bengaluru Flight Makes U-Turn To Base After Airline Staff Forgets To Offload Luggage From Last Trip

IndiGo's Singapore-Bengaluru Flight Makes U-Turn To Base After Airline Staff Forgets To Offload Luggage From Last Trip

The airline is said to have left some luggage behind from the earlier Bengaluru-Singapore flight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File

Did you ever forget your bag or a jacket while travelling? If yes, then you might remember the plight of getting to your belongings and all the efforts you made to get them back.

In a bizarre incident, an Indigo flight recently had to go back to where it started because the airline didn't take out all the luggage from the previous trip. This happened on a flight from Singapore to Bengaluru.

The airline is said to have left some luggage behind from the earlier Bengaluru-Singapore flight.

The passengers of the Indigo Airbus A321neo faced an unusual situation, where the Bengaluru-bound flight took off from Singapore and landed back in Singapore, after some hours to offload the remaining luggage from its earlier flight.

This incident comes after another situation where, a few days ago, IndiGo accidentally left an elderly couple behind at the airport in Israel. They were supposed to fly from London to Mumbai with a stop in Istanbul on Turkish Airlines and then continue on IndiGo. But the airline forgot them, and they had to wait in the airport for more than a day before getting on the next flight to Mumbai.

Read Also
Emirates flight to Auckland takes off from Dubai, takes U-turn and lands back at same airport after...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo's Singapore-Bengaluru Flight Makes U-Turn To Base After Airline Staff Forgets To Offload...

IndiGo's Singapore-Bengaluru Flight Makes U-Turn To Base After Airline Staff Forgets To Offload...

'Wife Dressed Vulgarly During Honeymoon': Lawyer Reveals Bizarre Reasons Why People Want Divorce;...

'Wife Dressed Vulgarly During Honeymoon': Lawyer Reveals Bizarre Reasons Why People Want Divorce;...

Delhi Police Shares Road Safety Message In Kowalski Penguin's Style; Check Viral X Post

Delhi Police Shares Road Safety Message In Kowalski Penguin's Style; Check Viral X Post

'Will Rise In Rage And Protest': Queer Community Responds To Supreme Court's Verdict On Marriage...

'Will Rise In Rage And Protest': Queer Community Responds To Supreme Court's Verdict On Marriage...

'Pyaar Ke Liye Kuch Programs Hai Toh Batao': Man Roasts Job Scammer On WhatsApp, Shares Screenshots...

'Pyaar Ke Liye Kuch Programs Hai Toh Batao': Man Roasts Job Scammer On WhatsApp, Shares Screenshots...