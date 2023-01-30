e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldEmirates flight to Auckland takes off from Dubai, takes U-turn and lands back at same airport after 13 hours

Emirates flight to Auckland takes off from Dubai, takes U-turn and lands back at same airport after 13 hours

This unusual situation occurred due to the heavy flooding in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Follow us on

Have you thought of paying a hefty amount to board a flight and landing at the same destination after flying for 13 hours?

The passengers of Emirates flight EK448 faced an unsual situation, where the New Zealand bound flight took off from Dubai and landed back to Dubai after flying for over 13 hours.

The Emirates-bound flight EK448 to New Zealand took off from Dubai around 10:30 am local time on Friday morning, according to a report in Fox News.

However, after flying for over 13 hours, the pilot made a U-turn just over halfway through the almost 9,000-mile trip, as per FlightAware. The plane eventually landed back in Dubai at around midnight on Saturday.

This unusual situation occurred due to the heavy flooding in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland. The Auckland Airport was temporarily closed due to damage from heavy flooding, but has since reopened.

A state of emergency was declared in the New Zealand city of Auckland after witnessing record-breaking torrential rainfall that resulted in several deaths since Friday.

At least four people died in the severe flooding. Videos on social media show residents stuck in waist-deep water with rescue operations being conducted on kayaks.

More than a foot of rain poured down across the city, prompting the closure of some major highways, multiple water rescues

Read Also
New Zealand cops make huge drug bust at Auckland airport
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Emirates flight to Auckland takes off from Dubai, takes U-turn and lands back at same airport after...

Emirates flight to Auckland takes off from Dubai, takes U-turn and lands back at same airport after...

1966 Bombing on Sri Lanka's Central Bank: One of the deadliest attacks by LTTE

1966 Bombing on Sri Lanka's Central Bank: One of the deadliest attacks by LTTE

South Aftrica: 8 killed, 4 injured in shooting at house party in Eastern Cape Province

South Aftrica: 8 killed, 4 injured in shooting at house party in Eastern Cape Province

Pakistan: Massive bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar, 28 dead & 150 injured; visuals surface

Pakistan: Massive bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar, 28 dead & 150 injured; visuals surface

ON CAMERA: Indian diaspora groups in UK stage 'Chalo BBC' protest against controversial Modi...

ON CAMERA: Indian diaspora groups in UK stage 'Chalo BBC' protest against controversial Modi...