e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:14 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar turns 92: Netizens take to Twitter to share warm birthday messages for the 'Queen of Melody'

The legendary singer has given her voice to almost all the best movie stars, ever since 1942.
Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

The “Nightingale Of India”, who has touched millions of hearts with her melodious voice celebrates her 92nd birthday today, on the 28th of September. The legendary singer has given her voice to almost all the best movie stars, ever since 1942 and when it comes to playback singing, Lata Mangeshkar is a name that will never be able to be replaced by any other singer.

Lata's father gave her her first music lesson. She began acting in her father's musical plays when she was five years old.

She has recorded songs in around thirty-six Indian and international languages, but predominantly in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, and Bengali, and has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, by the Government of India. She was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001 for her achievements and contributions to the country, making her only the second vocalist to do so after M. S. Subbulakshmi. In 2007, France bestowed upon her the highest civilian honour, the Officer of the Legion of Honour.

Have a look at how netizens have paid their tribute to the "Nightingale of India" on Twitter:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

'A symbol of patriotism and sacrifice': Netizens take to Twitter to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh on...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal