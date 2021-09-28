'A symbol of patriotism and sacrifice': Netizens take to Twitter to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

Today marks the 114th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who died at the tender age of 23. Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, and went on to become one of India's most renowned liberation fighters.

Bhagat Singh was a dynamic Indian revolutionary who practised socialism and atheism and was known for his two acts of violence against the British in India, hunger strike in jail, and his execution. His death energised an underlying militancy in India, prompting immediate action inside the Indian National Congress's ultimately victorious nonviolent independence fight.

In December 1928, Bhagat Singh and an associate, Shivaram Rajguru, both members of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, shot and killed a 21-year-old British police officer, John Saunders, in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, mistaking Saunders, who was still on probation, for British police superintendent James Scott, whom they had planned to assassinate. They blamed Scott for the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, a popular Indian nationalist leader, after he ordered a lathi charge in which Rai was hurt and died of a heart attack two weeks later.

Singh's involvement in the John Saunders case was revealed as a result of his arrest and subsequent publicity. Singh won popular sympathy while awaiting trial after joining fellow defendant Jatin Das in a hunger strike for improved jail conditions for Indian prisoners, which ended in Das's death from starvation in September 1929. Bhagat Singh, who was 23 years old at the time, was convicted of the murders of John Saunders and Channan Singh and hung in March 1931. After his death, he became a beloved folk hero, who is still remembered even today.

Have a look at how netizens have paid their tribute to the brave soul who never hesitated to risk his own life for his country:

आजादी के महान सेनानी शहीद भगत सिंह को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



The brave Bhagat Singh lives in the heart of every Indian. His courageous sacrifice ignited the spark of patriotism among countless people. I bow to him on his Jayanti and recall his noble ideals. pic.twitter.com/oN1tWvCg5u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021

Humble tributes to Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. He was an epitome of courage and patriotism, who made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of India’s independence. His ideals & martyrdom would inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/7CT6W3a9YJ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 28, 2021

माँ भारती के सच्चे सपूत, शहीद-ए-आज़म सरदार भगत सिंह जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन एवं श्रद्धांजलि। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 28, 2021

Remembering Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, a symbol of patriotism, valor and sacrifice, on his birth anniversary. You're an icon of anti-caste fight. Salutes!! pic.twitter.com/yGcw6PsY5S — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) September 27, 2021

Tributes to one of the greatest freedom fighter Bhagat Singh ji on his birth anniversary.

His valour and patriotism will always continue to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/oU89c3m9qS — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) September 27, 2021

Remembering the brave, Shaheed #BhagatSingh on his Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/eLgcOH3WZ6 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 27, 2021

My heartfelt tribute to martyr & freedom fighter Shaheed #bhagatsingh on his birth anniversary



He was the man who was completely fearless,offered himself as the sacrifice for the good of others. pic.twitter.com/sKjAg3Za76 — Rebati Tripura (@RebatiTripura) September 27, 2021

Remembering Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, a symbol of patriotism, valor and sacrifice, on his birth anniversary.

Salute 🙏#Bhagatsingh pic.twitter.com/85ZGxPFMfq — Aaidan Swami (@AaidanSwami) September 27, 2021

Remembering Comrade Bhagat Singh on his 114th Birth Anniversary ❤️

Inquilab Zindabad ❤️#bhagatsingh #BhagatSinghJayanti pic.twitter.com/gM9sc4UrS0 — Samrat Das☭ (@_SamratDas_) September 27, 2021

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit"

~ #bhagatsingh 🙏❤️ — 🚩🇮🇳 (@balramxyz) September 27, 2021

“Zindagi to apne damm par hi jiyi jati hai..dusro ke kandhe par toh sirf janaje uthaye jate hain.”

Heartfelt tribute to the Revolutionary freedom fighter #bhagatsingh on his 114th birth anniversary, who will always live in our heart. pic.twitter.com/upHnfnenU7 — मुकुल यादव (यदुवंशी)🇮🇳 (@Yadavji_) September 27, 2021

Remembering the brave, Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his Birth Anniversary..!🙏🏻❤️#bhagatsingh pic.twitter.com/E93dUNXbnT — Akshay Akki ಅಕ್ಷಯ್🇮🇳 (@FollowAkshay1) September 27, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 09:00 AM IST