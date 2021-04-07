India's George Floyd moment? Police brutality on Indore's streets leaves netizens fuming

The rickshaw-puller told ANI that he was going to Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital to deliver food for his father who was admitted there. When the police asked him to come to the police station for wearing a loose mask, he said that he will come later as he needs to see his father. However, the police started beating him up.

On the other hand, Indore Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Bagri said that the rickshaw puller initiated the brawl while the police were doing their job under the 'Roko Toko' programme.

The SP said whatever the two policemen did was still unjustifiable and the two policemen, Mahesh Prajapati and Gopal Jaat, have been suspended.

The video has gone viral on Twitter and has received a lot of criticism and condemnation from public. People are comparing it to the George Floyd case in the USA where police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd down on the road resulting in the latter's death.

Many people on Twitter urged the authorities to take strict action on these police officers saying that such abuse of power by the police is not justified.

