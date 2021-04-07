India's George Floyd moment? Police brutality on Indore's streets leaves netizens fuming

In a horrific video that went viral on Twitter, two policemen were seen ruthlessly beating up a rickshaw-puller in broad daylight on a busy street in Indore's Pardeshipura police station area.
In the viral clip, the two policemen have pinned the man down to the road and are showering kicks and blows on him. The rickshaw-puller's child meanwhile wails "uncleji" and begs to let his father go. The violence continues for quite sometime while several bystanders on a crowded road look on.
After a few minutes, women from the rickshaw-puller's family gather and try to get the man free from the policemen who continue to beat him. Later, a crowd gathers around and try to save the man from the police.
Here's the video: (Trigger Warning: Violence)
The rickshaw-puller told ANI that he was going to Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital to deliver food for his father who was admitted there. When the police asked him to come to the police station for wearing a loose mask, he said that he will come later as he needs to see his father. However, the police started beating him up.
On the other hand, Indore Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Bagri said that the rickshaw puller initiated the brawl while the police were doing their job under the 'Roko Toko' programme.
The SP said whatever the two policemen did was still unjustifiable and the two policemen, Mahesh Prajapati and Gopal Jaat, have been suspended.
The video has gone viral on Twitter and has received a lot of criticism and condemnation from public. People are comparing it to the George Floyd case in the USA where police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd down on the road resulting in the latter's death.
Many people on Twitter urged the authorities to take strict action on these police officers saying that such abuse of power by the police is not justified.
Here's how the public has reacted to the incident.
With inputs from ANI.
