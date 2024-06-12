Indian Restaurant In The US Makes Locals Try Gobi Manchurian For FREE; Viral VIDEO Records Their Reactions

It is a thrilling experience to go on a food trail and try the cuisines across the globe. And there are several fans for Indian food who can't resist themselves from tasting a plate of pani puri or enjoying some samosas. Recently, an Indian restaurant in the US made locals passing by their eatery to take a bite of Gobi Manchurian. They offered free samples of the cauliflower-based dish to people and recorded their candid reaction on camera.

Watch video

Did people enjoy the Indian dish?

The video opened by showing the open display of two Indian dishes, the Gobi Manchurian and Mango Lassi. The restaurant named Curry Corner asked people passing by the street to try these food items. Two girls visited the spot and tried the Manchurians, and they were closely in disbelief that it was a dish crafted out of cauliflower, just like many others there. Their review for the Gobi Manchurian was a "Wow."

A man even grabbed a free Lassi for himself

A while later, two hijab-clad ladies came across Curry Corner's free samples and gave the veg dish a try. "Cauliflower? It doesn't taste like vegetable... but yeah, it's good," they said. Soon, a young man who identified himself to be a frequent visitor of the Indian restaurant stopped by the place to try the dish. "It's good. I Love Curry Corner," he said as he also picked a cup of Mango Lassi.

The video went on with some more people tasting and loving the Indian dish. One of them even got dancing to express joy after trying the cauliflower-based dish.