Indian Matchmaking 2 has released and Twitterati has been rooting for Sima Aunty

Indian Matchmaking has come back with its new season and Sima Taparia has played the role of a matchmaker. It looks like there will be a marriage on the Netflix show. Shewakramani and Nadia Jagessar are back now.

Indian Matchmaking was a famous show back in 2020 but was lashed for the portrayal of the Indian society. Many social media users were sad because the show created a wrong image of the nation for the international masses.

sima taparia is back with her one liners pic.twitter.com/UfCteYtX5F — cyberspace garbage (@pankhuriiiiii) August 10, 2022

Fuck yeaaa it’s time for S2 of cringe fest Sima Taparia ruining many lives I’m SO READY — mrig unleashed (@mrigyaavarma) August 10, 2022

I also charge for my patience...#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/hj1D5yZ33k — Sima Taparia From Mumbai (@SimaAuntyy) August 1, 2022

Back in 2020 Sima told PinkVilla, "There are critics everywhere and now as a star I take criticism positively. I believe that will help me do well. Today, women speak up and stand for their choices, which is a great progress. As a matchmaker, my role is to strike a balance between two people and ensure their preferences are fulfilled. Many a times, it’s not the girl or boy but family making decisions for them, in that case I help them and leave it to them to decide."