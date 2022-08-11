Indian Matchmaking 2 has released and Twitterati has been rooting for Sima Aunty

Indian Matchmaking has come back with its new season and Sima Taparia has played the role of a matchmaker. It looks like there will be a marriage on the Netflix show. Shewakramani and Nadia Jagessar are back now.
Indian Matchmaking was a famous show back in 2020 but was lashed for the portrayal of the Indian society. Many social media users were sad because the show created a wrong image of the nation for the international masses.
Back in 2020 Sima told PinkVilla, "There are critics everywhere and now as a star I take criticism positively. I believe that will help me do well. Today, women speak up and stand for their choices, which is a great progress. As a matchmaker, my role is to strike a balance between two people and ensure their preferences are fulfilled. Many a times, it’s not the girl or boy but family making decisions for them, in that case I help them and leave it to them to decide."
