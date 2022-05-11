e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / 'Crush se setting karado': Netizens react to Netflix's Indian Matchmaking season 2 promo

While most wondered on why and know the show made it to the next season, some suggested that they would excitedly 'hatewatch' the upcoming release.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking is soon to screen its second season. Are you excited about the announcement? The internet doesn't seem impressed or eager to tune into the reality show.

The online streaming platform uploaded a promo reel, that recaps the scenes from the initial season, to announce the next season of the Seema Taparia show.

To the unversed, the drama was hated as much as it was loved. The reason for the mixed reactions happened to be the concept of arranging matches between wealthy NRIs. However, soon after the announcement of season 2, netizens reacted with hate comments. While most wondered on why and know the show made it to the next season, some suggested that they would excitedly 'hatewatch' the upcoming release.

Watch video:

Take a look at a few reactions, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:34 AM IST