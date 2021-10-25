'India won': Sonu Sood's tweet after #INDvPAK leaves netizens scratching their heads

Indian fans across the globe expressed their disappointment with the performance of the team after India suffered a ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, fans are still hopeful that India will revive back and bring back the trophy home.

Defeating India, Pakistan won its opening match for this world cup by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

However, faces of Indian as well as Pakistani fans lit up when Virat Kohli hugged Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in a display of sportsmanship. The picture and video went viral earning applause from both sides of the border.

Actor Sonu Sood also posted the picture on his Twitter account. However, the caption confused many as he wrote, India won'.

While some are of the opinion that the actor is confused about who win, others believe that this is him celebrating the hug and the sportsmanship.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:18 PM IST