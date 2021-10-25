'What's the harm in fireworks on Diwali? Hypocrisy kyun?': Sehwag slams Indians celebrating Pakistan's win

Pakistan's cricket fans poured into the streets and set off firecrackers across the country as they erupted in joy after Babar Azam's men comprehensively defeated India by 10 wickets to end a 12-match losing streak against the arch-rivals in ICC World Cups.

Pakistan bested India in every department of the game in their T20 World Cup opener in Dubai on Sunday night.

Happy and joyous fans blared car horns and set off firecrackers in Karachi where big screens were installed at many public spots and hotels to broadcast the match amid easing COVID-19 restrictions.

In some places, the police also reported people resorting to aerial firing to celebrate the big win.

Allegedly, many people in India also celebrated Pakistan's victory. This didn't sit well with former Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag, who lashed out on those celebrating in India by bursting crackers.

He wrote on Twitter, "Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai."

Here's how people are reacting to this. Have a look.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:57 PM IST