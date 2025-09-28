'India Is Dirty & Stinky, But..': Australian Influencer Debunks Negative Assumptions Made By Social Media | Instagram @duncan.mcnaught

A video of an Australian influencer is going viral on social media and receiving widespread attention, especially by Indian netizens. The Australian influencer, who is currently touring all across India, debunked the negative bias about India that is being created on social media. He praises the rich culture, diverse landscapes, and amazing people of the country through the experiences he is having on his travels.

The influencer, identified as Duncan McNaught as per his social media handle, posted a reel that is buzzing on Instagram. At the start of the reel, he starts by saying, "India is dirty, stinky, and its food is gonna make you sick, that's the story I've heard from the people who never even visited the country." Further, he added that he does not deny the problems in India, but it is unavoidable. He mentioned how people should focus on the other side of the country.

WATCH VIDEO:

"Social media has done India wrong. There is a negativity bias on social media, and for India, this means people filming its extremes. In reality, India is a beautiful country full of rich culture, diverse landscapes, and amazing people. I’m not denying its problems; any country of 1.5 billion people will have its problems, but as someone who has good Indian friends, it’s sad to see how India is portrayed to the world," McNaught wrote in his caption.

In his video, he has shown different locations in the country and his interactions with locals and fun moments with stray animals. He also showed Indian culture and a variety of food options.

