IND vs AUS, CWC 2023: Stunning Scene From Drone Rehearsal At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium Raises Cricket Fever; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Drone Rehearsal At Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium |

Drones lit up the skies of the IND vs AUS world cup final match venue in Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi cricket stadium witnessed a drone show rehearsal a night before the much-awaited battle between India and Australia. Many drones surfaced on the night sky and presented various formations hinting India winning the world cup trophy this year.

Take a look at some spectacular visuals below

Drone Show at Narendra Modi Stadium.



Ahmedabad all set to host the finals of #CWC23

#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/8C5dIFItyW — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) November 19, 2023

Looks like a massive Drone Show could be happening today. #Finals pic.twitter.com/v7o5vYzfXA — Ashish Nanda (@Ashish1Nanda) November 19, 2023

IND vs AUS, CWC 2023

Sunday is a big day for all cricket fans as it marks the world cup 2023 finals between India and Australia. The grand event is planned to witness a special closing ceremony soon after the toss decides the fate of the game. From dance to drones, there's a lot on the plan for the match day. Of the many things scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on November 19, the an air show by Indian Air Force is expected to be something people will keep their eyes glued on. Ahead of the finals, rehearsals were conducted where drones where seen lighting up the skies of the match venue with grace.

The two teams will compete to win the world cup trophy 2023 and make their country proud. The match is said to take place in the presence of great guests such as Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles witnessing the game from the stadium in Ahmedabad.

Read Also IND vs AUS: Cricket Fans Share Hilarious Memes To Express Their Excitement For World Cup 2023 Finals

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)