Japan Earthquake: Influencer 'Mayo' Reacts To Situation In Home Country, Says 'I Am Safe' In Instagram Video

'Mayo' On Japan Earthquake | Instagram

Popular Japanese Instagrammer named Mayo who went viral for grooving to the Kaavaalaa trend along with Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India recently shared a video in the wake of the earthquake that hit her country. In the clip, she informed her fans and followers that she was doing okay and was safe. She comforted netizens who were worriedly asking about her condition amidst her visit to Japan and the recent disaster.

My area was safe

"Some people messaged me to know if I'm doing okay because of the earthquake. I am fine. I am doing great. My area was safe," she said in her Instagram story. Reflecting on the disaster, he added further, saying, "Yes, yesterday a big earthquake hit Japan and there were tsunami warnings like all the time. So I was worried about it...but it could have been worse. I am kind of relieved right now."

She also took note of seven people losing their lives in the unfortunate incident and shared condolences to their families. She hoped everything to be fine while acknowledging the rescue and evacuation operations taking place in the region. To the unversed, Mayo comes from Fukuoka, the capital of Fukuoka Prefecture in Japan.

Japan earthquake

A series of earthquakes affected several regions across Japan on Monday with the largest one being of magnitude 7.6. In the aftermath, a tsunami as high as 85cm was observed off South Korea's east coast. These disasters resulted in a death toll of about 30 people in Japan.

Please pray for the people of Japan , during this tough time in which they are experiencing a Tsunami and earthquake.

May God protect them #Japan #earthquake #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/cJorUvRXGT — Nasreen Ebrahim (@EbrahimNasreen) January 2, 2024

"Saving lives is our priority and we are fighting a battle against time," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was quoted as saying in news reports on Tuesday. He also threw light on how critical was to rescue people trapped in homes.