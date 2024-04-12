'I'm Not Railway Minister': TTE To Woman Pleading For Coach Change Due To Overcrowding Of Male Passengers (VIRAL VIDEO)

Screenshot from the video showing a young woman pleading with the TTE to help her get a different seat in the same train as her coach was overcrowded with only male passengers | X

A video showed the sad state of affairs of the Indian Railways and the ordeal that the passengers have to undergo during this peak season of travelling. In the video that has gone viral on social media platform X, a young woman is seen pleading with the TTE (ticket collector) to help her get another seat in the 22969 OKHA BSBS SF EXP (Okha to Kanpur Central) train as her coach was overcrowded and she felt highly uncomfortable as the coach was full of only male passengers. The woman requested the TTE saying that her coach was overcrowded and it was very difficult for a girl or a woman to even enter there, let alone undertake a journey.

However, instead of trying to help the young woman, the TTE is seen giving a lame excuse and excusing himself from fulfilling his duty. When the woman tells the TTE that it is extremely difficult for a girl or a woman to even enter or travel in such an overcrowded coach and that it was full of only male passengers, the TTE folds his hands and tells the young woman in a sarcastic tone, "I cannot do anything in this matter. I cannot make extra trains run as I am not the Railways Minister."

To this, the woman in the video replies that the railway officials were only concerned about their safety and not the security of women or passengers.

मैं क्या कर सकता हूं मैं रेल मंत्री नही हूं - टीटीई



रेलवे की ये समस्या आए दिन की है !



ओखा से कानपुर सेंट्रल जाने वाली ट्रेन आवश्यकता से ज्यादा अधिक भर गई, लड़की ने बैठने को लेकर टीटीई से गुजारिश की, सुनिए। pic.twitter.com/HXthpxaeUR — Rohit Tripathi journalist (@rohitt_tripathi) April 12, 2024

This isn't the first video that has surfaced on social media highlighting the plight of passengers undertaking a journey in trains in non-AC compartments.

I think the rail authorities are dead by now. Doesn’t feel to solve the issues faced by the passengers. 70 ki seats me 700 bithake train chalate hai. Unable to go to the toilet.@RailMadad @RailMinIndia @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @narendramodi @AmitShah @WesternRly pic.twitter.com/jA5Nr2jOKZ — Dinesh Singh (@singhdinesh26) April 4, 2024

Recently, people have been sharing videos on social media and complaining how the overcrowding is to such an extent that passengers can hardly use the toilets in those coaches.

A few days back, a video went viral showing people sitting in the toilets of general compartments to reach their destinations due to overcrowding. The problem of overcrowding in non-AC compartments has been a long standing problem of the people which is yet to be addressed.