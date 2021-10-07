e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:40 AM IST

'I wish it remains as it is': #DeshKaZee trends on Twitter as netizens extend their full support to Zee

FPJ Web Desk
While conversing with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on LIVE TV on the 6th of October, Zee Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra became emotional as he went down the nostalgia road, that got him remembering all about Zee's journey.

Here's what the chairman said, "It was a matter of fate. It was fated to happen. That's how Zee came to be. People gave Zee significance. Even if I wanted to, I couldn't duplicate the accomplishment today." After which he also added, "We have made mistakes along the way. And I have paid for it. I was even shown black badges, offered garlands of shoes. But I have welcomed the criticism positively. This is the first time I have appeared before the public. Zee Board is capable on their own to handle the issue. There is definitely someone in India who is backing Invesco. I do not want to guess who would that be."

Chandra seems to have complete faith in the citizens of the country, as he believes they will stand by Zee. Netizens have definitely proved that they aren't going to let things change so easily, as they took to Twitter to extend their support to Zee.

Have a look at what they have to say:

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:30 AM IST
