'I wish it remains as it is': #DeshKaZee trends on Twitter as netizens extend their full support to Zee

While conversing with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on LIVE TV on the 6th of October, Zee Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra became emotional as he went down the nostalgia road, that got him remembering all about Zee's journey.

Here's what the chairman said, "It was a matter of fate. It was fated to happen. That's how Zee came to be. People gave Zee significance. Even if I wanted to, I couldn't duplicate the accomplishment today." After which he also added, "We have made mistakes along the way. And I have paid for it. I was even shown black badges, offered garlands of shoes. But I have welcomed the criticism positively. This is the first time I have appeared before the public. Zee Board is capable on their own to handle the issue. There is definitely someone in India who is backing Invesco. I do not want to guess who would that be."

Chandra seems to have complete faith in the citizens of the country, as he believes they will stand by Zee. Netizens have definitely proved that they aren't going to let things change so easily, as they took to Twitter to extend their support to Zee.

Have a look at what they have to say:

Zee tv is part of my life#DeshKaZee — ravindra patkar (@2025Patkar) October 6, 2021

#DeshKaZee I'm seeing Zee TV since it's launch in 1992. I love it and strongly wish it remains as it is. — Brij Mohan Sharma 🇮🇳 (@sharmabrij26) October 6, 2021

Safe Zee tv.

We oppose any foreign pressure to acquire this great indian brand Zee.



We all nationalist support you.Zee tv — Dhruw Narayan Singh (@DhruwSin) October 6, 2021

I support Zee tv n the whole country is with Subhash chandra #DeshKaZee — Ramesh (@Ramesh19959471) October 6, 2021

No doubt Zee News always talks about the interest of the country, always gives correct and accurate news so people like Zee News very much. @sudhirchaudhary



Hope, this journey will continue👏👏👏 #DeshKaZee pic.twitter.com/zsULadM9pj — Anil Singh (@Anilsingh9761) October 6, 2021

#DeshKaZee ZEE TV must not be let in the hands of outsiders investors. Investors boards should work in Indian sentiment telling it pure Indian tele channel. — Shashikant Gupta (@Shashik42028403) October 6, 2021

We are always with Zee TV & Zee network. Zee news always stands with the truth and with our country. We will never let any outsider take over our most favourite Zee network. I support #DeshKaZee https://t.co/MHrARbeMi9 — Justice.Llama (@LlamaJustice) October 6, 2021

keep your spirit high dear Subhash Chandra jee. We will not let our zee TV to go in the hands of unknown people with unknown motives #DeshKaZee — Mahendra (@Mahendr58584205) October 6, 2021

Zee Tv must be saved from foreign takeover..

We are with Subash Chandra Ji#DeshKaZee — Pratyush Agrawal (@pratyushjindal5) October 6, 2021

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:30 AM IST