'I Wanted To See Who Would Come...': 74-Yo Retired IAF Officer From Bihar Fakes Death & Organises His Own Funeral | WATCH

'I Wanted To See Who Would Come...': 74-Yo Retired IAF Officer From Bihar Fakes Death And Organises His Own Funeral | WATCH

In a dramatic turn of events in Bihar's Gaya District, a retired IAF officer organized his own funeral and procession while still alive. Shockingly, he himself went on and lay on the pyre, which was carried to the cremation ground for the last rites. The 74-year-old, Mohan Lal, then woke up from his dead act and stated that he just wanted to see who all would come to his procession after death. The incident has sparked conversations in Gaya and nearby villages.

Mohan Lal is a notorious social worker in Gaya, known for his remarkable achievements and contributions towards people during his social service. He decided to organize his own funeral to see who would remember and come to visit him for the last time. He said, "I wanted to see who would come on my last trip. People cry after death, but they do not ask about their condition while alive."

WATCH VIDEO:

Mohan Lal's procession was taken out with symbolic celebrations by firecrackers and on the beats of drums. He woke up from his dead state, lying on the decorated pyre decorated with flowers. Later, a symbolic statue was burnt, and a feast was organized for those in attendance.

Mohan Lal also stated that his purpose was to make people think that affinity and respect for a living person is worth more than tears after death.

This unusual incident came off with a deep message behind it. Mohan Lal is not only a retired soldier, but also active in social service. He had also built the Muktidham (Cemetery Site) in his village itself to remove the difficulties of funerals during the rainy season.