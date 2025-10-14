Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Deal Sparks Resentment Among Jitan Ram Manjhi–Led HAM & Upendra Kushwaha's RLM

Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha (L) & Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (R) | File Pics

Patna: A day after NDA announced its seat-sharing deal for coming Bihar assembly election, two constituents of the alliance – Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha`s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - on Monday expressed their resentment over allocation of fewer seats to them.

Under the seat-sharing deal, BJP and JD (U) shared 101 seats while HAM and RLM have been allotted six seats each. But the major gainer in the deal was Union Minister Chirag Paswan`s LJP (RV), which got 29 seats.

This time, BJP was responsible for holding negotiations with smaller parties like LJP (RV), HAM and RLM and striking a seat share pact with them.

After the seat-share arrangement was announced by NDA leaders on social media, Manjhi publicly expressed his displeasure first, stating that his party's strength had been undervalued and that the NDA might face repercussions. Kushwaha then posted an "open message" on social media, apologising to party workers and explaining that the party had failed to secure the desired number of seats. In their social media posts, leaders from all the NDA constituent parties had claimed that they completed the ticket distribution in a cordial atmosphere.

In his post, Kushwaha said, “I understand that this decision (seat share deal) will upset thousands and millions of people, including those who wished to be my party's candidates. Many homes may not have cooked food today. But you all understand my and the party's constraints and limitations. Behind any decision, there are circumstances that are visible from the outside, but there are also some that are not.”

“We know that due to ignorance of the internal circumstances, you may feel anger towards me, which is natural. I humbly request you to let your anger subside, and then you will yourself realise whether the decision is right or wrong. Time will tell.”

In yet another comment on social media, he said, “Aaj badalo ne phir sajish ki, jahan mera ghar tha wahi barish ki. Agar falak ko jidd hain bijaliyan girane ki, to hame bhi jidd hain wahi par ashiyan basane ki.” (Today, the clouds conspired again. It rained right where my home was. If the sky is stubborn about striking lightning, Then we, too, are stubborn about building our nest right there”, he added.